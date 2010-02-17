A First For Everything: Google Shrank In 2009

If you thought that Google (GOOG) was immune to the sluggish economy in 2009, think again.



Buried deep in the 10-K that the company filed late Friday was an interesting disclosure: Google’s headcount actually shrunk in 2009 for the first time since the company has been public (and most likely for the first time ever, given Google’s growth spurt).

