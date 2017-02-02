Telstra CEO Andy Penn apologises again after another catastrophic failure

Jetstar had to delay flights after its check-in system failed because of the Telstra exchange fire. Photo: Getty Images

A fire at a Telstra exchange in Chatswood, in Sydney’s north, disrupted communications across Australia today in another embarrassing failure for the country’s largest telco.

Government departments, transport and other businesses were affected, with Jetstar delaying several flights and train commuters north of Sydney forced onto buses as a result.

#HunterLine Buses remain on standby and may supplement some services.

https://t.co/zUGTGlymuH — NSW TrainLink North (@TrainLinkNorth) February 2, 2017

#HunterLine Allow extra travel time due to external communications issue affecting train operation systems earlier. — NSW TrainLink North (@TrainLinkNorth) February 2, 2017

The fire also meant thousands of text messages were sent to random numbers rather than the intended recipients, so the telco shut down its SMS system until it had the situation under control.

We're currently investigating a related issue impacting SMS messaging. Messages will be held while we resolve the issue. — Telstra (@Telstra) February 2, 2017

I am a Virgin/Optus customer and am getting heaps of texts "from" Telstra meant for other people. @Telstra_news — Sophie Benjamin (@sophbenj) February 2, 2017

No naked selfies received from the @Telstra SMS mixup. But I do hope Darren wasn't waiting too long! pic.twitter.com/2tyFeYDpFV — Jake Sturmer (@JakeSturmer) February 2, 2017

Telstra CEO Andy Penn held a media conference to apologise, describing the messages sent to the wrong numbers as “extraordinarily unusual”.

“I’ve never known that to happen before,” he said.

“Some SMS messages were corrupted, which resulted in potentially some of those going to the incorrect address.”

He said the system was shut to “safeguard our customers’ privacy”.

“It’s very disappointing for our customers, I just want to just acknowledge the impact that would have had on a number of our customers and apologise for that,” he said.

Thanks to those impacted today for their patience as our @Telstra team got services back online following the exchange fire in Sydney. — Andrew Penn (@andy_penn) February 2, 2017

The website AussieOutages.com reported problems in various state capitals, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

People complained that NBN connections, landline and mobile services, including SMS, failed.

The problems reported on the Aussieoutages site. Source: Aussieoutages.com

There should be a National Security intervention on #Telstra. Cost cutting has left us vulnerable to any kind of fire or attack. #auspol — Daniel Gerrard (@Dan_Gerr) February 2, 2017

The problems also hit discount airline Jetstar, forcing them to manually check in customers, with at least nine flights delayed.

Some flights disrupted due to @Telstra outage. 9 AU flights delayed ~45mins; check-in for some flights paused; some ports manual check-in. — Jetstar News (@JetstarNews) February 2, 2017

With the day’s other big news being the phone call between Donald Trump and prime minister Malcolm Turnbull which ended prematurely, some people began to wonder:

Maybe the #telstra outage ended the call between #turnbull and #trump? just a thought — Angela Spagnol (@AngelaSpagnol) February 2, 2017

But the latest outage from Telstra, following a series of disastrous network failures last year that led Penn to pledge to improve things, but customers were left exasperated again today.

#Telstra No backup route to bypass Chatswood Exchange for mobile services!! Bad form Telstra, bad form. — Dave Murray (@dclnmurray) February 2, 2017

#Telstra is the new vodafail. Premium price for poor service. — Bc (@BCohen85) February 2, 2017

You have done it again #Telstra no network just because of a fire at one of your exchanges?..so u will again give free internet for a day? — Shailee Shah (@shailee91) February 2, 2017

Others found humour amid their frustrations:

Whats the difference between Telstra and a bad date? None! Cos you won't get a callback! ??? #LOL #Telstra #NBN #Fail — Francis Sacramento (@frangameister) February 2, 2017

