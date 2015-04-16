A fire forced diners at Rockpool to evacuate last night, but lunch is still on today

Bridge Street last night after two restaurants were evacuated due to fire. Photo credit: Vanessa Barcellona/Twitter (@VBarcellona).

A fire in a cool room at Fratelli Fresh in Bridge Street, Sydney last night forced diners at Neil Perry’s Rockpool to abandon their meals about 9.30pm.

Around 70 people were evacuated from Perry’s upstairs fine diner as well as the basement Italian pizzeria and grocer after a fire broke out in one of Fratelli Fresh’s coolrooms.

Seven fire brigade crews responded to the emergency and Bridge Street was closed, but Fratelli Fresh proprietor Barry McDonald told Business Insider that no one was in danger and the situation was under control when sprinklers extinguished the blaze immediately after it was sparked by a cool room motor.

“We were very lucky and will open again tonight,” McDonald said.

It’s also business as usual for Rockpool, which will open for lunch today.

