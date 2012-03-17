A Financier Is Selling His Gorgeous 5-Bedroom Hamptons House With Stunning Views Of Sag Harbor For $9.5 Million

Linette Lopez
Diamond Hamptons House

Photo: Corcoran

It is now the season to get your summer share, rental, or (you know) consider buying a vacation home.And in that spirit, here’s a home that will definitely get you in the mood for light breezes and barbecue’s. Russell Diamond, a managing director at Gates Capital Management, and his wife Mica, are selling their gorgeous home in North Haven (h/t WSJ).

The 5,571 square foot house boasts gorgeous views (it has 160 feet of beachfront property), and a heated pool and spa. It’s also located about 2 minutes from downtown Sag Harbor. Corcoran’s Susan Breitenbach has the listing.

