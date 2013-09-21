2 Men Arrested After Fight Breaks Out In Line Full Of Homeless Men Waiting For New IPhone

The story we all knew would eventually break: A fight ignited in a line outside an Apple store in California.

Police arrested two men around 7:30 this morning who started fistfighting while waiting in line for new iPhones outside a Pasadena Apple Store, AP reports.

Police also placed a third man on a 72-hour mental health hold after he ran enraged out into the street. Apparently, he appeared to be one of the homeless men paid (and also promised beer, cigarettes, and pizza) to wait in line for other people’s iPhones.

Police Lt. Jason Clawson said that the man grew upset when the store ran out of new smartphones because it meant that he would no longer receive any payment.

As of now though, even with the lack of gold iPhones available, we haven’t seen anything as dramatic as when a Beijing Apple Store had to be completely shut down for several hours when fights broke out over 2010’s iPhone 4.

