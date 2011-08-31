A Fight Between Muslims And Police Tuesday Shut Down This New York Amusement Park

Photo: wikipedia commons

A fight broke out at Rye Playland Tuesday when Muslim women in headscarves were barred from the park’s rides.According to The Daily Greenburgh, 3,000 Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, the final day in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, were visiting the park when women attempted to board rides wearing their hijab.



When ride operators enforced the park policy forbidding headgear on rides, and refunds were refused — a fight broke out.

The police were called and 15 people including three women were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Felony assault charges were filed against two people.

More than 100 officers, from three precincts descended on the park where friends and family of the protesters say they used excessive force. Those arrested claim the disrespectful treatment of the women caused them to join the brawl.

Westchester County Police Chief Inspector John Hodges told reporters, “It was no different than any other arrest made.”

Park officials said the organisers of the Muslim event were aware of the headgear policy, but failed to inform their members.

Many involved believed the policy was invented Tuesday for their visit.

