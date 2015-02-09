A fiery solution to keeping the weight off

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Capsaicin, the key ingredient in fiery chillies, may be the next big helper in dieting and preventing obesity.

Researchers at the University of Wyoming say capsaicin may help prevent and manage obesity and other related health complications such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.

“Obesity is caused by an imbalance between calorie intake and energy dissipation,” says Vivek Krishnan, a graduate student.

“In our bodies, white fat cells store energy and brown fat cells serve as thermogenic (heat produced by burning fat) machinery to burn stored fat. Eating calorie-rich food and a lack of physical activity cause an imbalance in metabolism that leads to obesity.”

The research on mice shows dietary capsaicin stimulates this fat burning.

Developing a natural dietary supplement as a strategy to combat obesity can be easily advanced to human clinical trials, according to the researchers.

The research was announced at the Biophysical Society’s 59th Annual Meeting in Baltimore.

