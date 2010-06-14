A Field Guide To recognising The 5 Major Types Of Risk

Also referred to as volatility, market risk means your investments are subject to largely unpredictable day-to-day fluctuations in trading activity. Investor panic and euphoria can send prices bouncing unpredictably, even if an investment's fundamentals are sound. Often a negative headline will cause a stock's price to slide, whether the issue is temporary or not. Market risk also includes the possibilities of interest rates or currency exchange rates changing.

The 'flash crash' is an example of market risk--it remains unclear precisely what caused the market to slide so much initially, but once the decline began, it triggered a chain reaction, including automatic sell orders, which sent stocks further downward.

Market risk becomes a big problem for investors who need to sell their holdings in a down market to raise cash. An asset's price in the short term may not accurately reflect its value based on longer-term fundamentals, but investors without the time, patience, or stomach to ride out a down market often end up locking in their losses by selling at or near the trough.