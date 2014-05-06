A Few Of Bruce Rauner's Favourite Things

On his campaign website, Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate and billionaire R8 Capital Partners founder Bruce Rauner describes himself as “a self-made businessman who had no inheritance or family wealth” and “has never let his success change him.”

As evidence of this, the site notes that Rauner “still drives a 20-year-old camper van, wears an $US18 watch, and stays in the cheapest hotel room he can find when he’s on the road.”

However, court documents from Rauner’s 1993 divorce indicate his penchant for more extravagant items including jewelry, antique furniture, and dishware.

Rauner and his first wife, Elizabeth, were divorced in 1993 after she said she had discovered he was allegedly having an affair. As part of their settlement agreement, the couple divided up their assets, which included properties, frequent-flyer miles, and millions of dollars.

As part of the settlement, Rauner requested to keep his “jewelry and personal effects.” There was also a long list of “household furniture and personal property” that was allocated to Rauner.

Based on the list, Rauner evidently has a taste for fine furniture. Among other things, he was allocated a “mahogany curved leg table,” “sideboard and butler’s cart,” “Victorian chairs,” and a “blue oriental rug.” He also made sure to keep dishes, including “6 gold leaf dessert plates,” a “Wedgewood Queensware plate,” and an “Atlantis decanter and 4 glasses.” Rauner also took some other household items: a set of “Swedish candlesticks,” “brass fireplace tools,” “brass sconces,” and an item tantalizingly described as a “bronze elk head.”

Rauner’s taste in interior decorating was previously documented in 2004 when Private Equity International wrote about his “cigar room” in Chicago’s Sears Tower (now the Willis Tower). PEI noted the room was “adorned with mounted, taxidermic birds,” featured “a tall humidor filled with expensive brands of cigars,” and “plush seating.” Rauner told PEI he used the room as a “marketing tool.”

“There are a lot of investment bankers and entrepreneurs who love a cigar when they’re relaxing and talking about things. I find it a big icebreaker. I’ve had people call me and say, ‘Bruce, we haven’t met in the cigar room for a while,'” he said.

Rauner’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

View the full list of Rauner’s favourite things below.

