A few lucky fans will buy Yeezy 'Pirate Blacks' tomorrow for $260, and make over $1000 instantly

The Yeezy 350 is a low-top sneaker in a colour widely reported as “Pirate Black”, featuring “a tonal Primeknit material and colour-coordinated outsoles”.

They will be on sale in Australian stores tomorrow – and you can’t buy them. Unless your name is one of 12 pulled out of a hat.

Selected stores have been given just 12 pairs of the Kanye West/Adidas collaborative effort. Marais, in Melbourne’s Bourke Street, has already taken more than 100 registrations, according to Fairfax.

Hype has been building for the shoe ever since His Kanye-ness was seen wearing them back in February. A grey low-top version was released in June.

Here’s a scene from outside a Melbourne retailer the morning that pair dropped:

@gilbertsiahaan the line up in Melbourne for kaye Yeezy Boost 350. What even pic.twitter.com/UMQLP4ZUfM — Julianna Ku (@juliekuku) June 27, 2015

You can buy the grey low-tops, never worn, right now on eBay for $1500. The original Boosts, launched in February, are plumping out to $3,700.

All of which explains the hype surrounding tomorrow’s drop of the Pirate Black versions. (Note: The Kanye West camp is reportedly denying the colour is officially “Pirate Black”.)

Here’s a scene from London’s Oxford St in the past 24 hours:

Mad, people camping out for yeezy boosts outside foot locker on Oxford st. They don't go on sale till Saturday….. pic.twitter.com/TWlbSV48Bi — Kethereal (@etherealkr) August 19, 2015

Yeezys are officially the new iPhone. Here’s the “Pirate Black” unboxing you’ve been looking for:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

