Three Facts That Stunned Us While We Researched Our List Of The World's Most Valuable Startups

Photo: www.forbes.com

We spent a good month doing research and reporting to put together the Digital 100, our list of the world’s most valuable digital private companies.In doing so, I was stunned to learn a few things that I hadn’t read anywhere else…



At the price it paid Yahoo to buy its own stock, Alibaba is the world’s most valuable digital private company, worth about $40 billion.

This summer, if you wanted to buy Palantir stock, you had to do it at a $5 billion valuation.

It hasn’t gotten into an formal talks, but Pinterest rejected overtures toward a $2 billion+ acquisition from one of tech’s major players.

The end result: THE DIGITAL 100: The World’s Most Valuable Private Tech Companies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.