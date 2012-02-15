A Few Charts That Explain Why Portugal Is Sunk

Portugal is widely regarded as Europe’s second-most troubling nation, with rising debt-to-GDP ratio and unsustainable government spending policies.



In fact, more and more investors are becoming convinced that a debt restructuring in Portugal is simply inevitable.

“When [yields in] the two year bond market are over 20 per cent [as they were two weeks ago], it’s not a bond yield investors expect to get repaid on,” Tommy Molloy of FX Solutions told Business Insider. Anyone who purchases such bonds, he says, “are expecting at least a partial restructuring.”

These charts from Reuters chartist Scott Barber (via @aussietorres) give a deeper insight into why investors don’t think the government will be able to actually repay their debts, at least not in the long term:

Photo: Scott Barber on Twitter

