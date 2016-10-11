A ferry has crashed at Sydney's Circular Quay, injuring 18

Emergency services help injured people from the ferry. Photo: Chris Pash

NSW Ambulance paramedics have treated 18 people who fell after their ferry crashed at Circular Quay on Tuesday afternoon.

One person is believed to be seriously hurt, with suspected spinal injuries, with two people taken to hospital, with police, fire and ambulance officers on the scene at Wharf 5.

The harbour catamaran is believed to have come from Rose Bay in Sydney’s east and crashed into a barrier at the wharf around 4.15pm, knocking passengers to the ground.

