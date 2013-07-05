Feng Shui Master Found Guilty Of Forging The Will Of Asia's Richest Woman

A Hong Kong court has found feng shui consultant Tony Chan guilty of forging the will of late multi-billionaire Nina Wang.



Wang had left her fortune to a charitable foundation that was linked with her company, Chinachem.

Chan claimed that they had been secret lovers and that Wang had left her $4 billion fortune to him.

Te-Ping Chen of the Wall Street Journal reports that the court ruling yesterday came after days of court hearings, during which Chan “offered details of their trysts, including the use of pet names ‘hubby pig’ and ‘hubbykins’.”

The feng shui consultant was sentenced to 12 years in prison today.

There’s more on the WSJ.

