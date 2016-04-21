A FedEx employee took a nap on the job and accidentally ended up in Texas

A FedEx worker accidentally shipped himself to Texas on April 15.

The employee, who was not named by the company, fell asleep while loading a plane in Tennessee.

Local FOX affiliate WREG reported that the employee did not wake up until just before the plane landed in Texas.

He reportedly scared the flight crew when he began banging on the cockpit door.

The crew then asked the unintentional stowaway to sit in the jump seat until the aircraft landed and notified air traffic control at 5:17 AM local time.

The company said that it was an accident and posed no danger to the cargo or crew.

No charges were filed.

