A Father Took A Video Of His Daughter Every Week For 14 Years And Condensed It Into A 4-Minute Video

Children grow up quickly, but this Dutch filmmaker was prepared.

Frans Hofmeester filmed his daughter, Lotte, every week for a few seconds from when she was born on October 28, 1999, and compiled everything he shot into one 4-minute video.

Hofmeester also created a video for his other child, Vince, who was born when Lotte was 3.

He explains on his website that sometimes his children didn’t want to be filmed, but he asked them questions to distract them while he got the shot.

The video of Lotte was even used in a Sprint commercial in the US.

The footage starts of Lotte as an infant on a baby blanket:

And then moves on to her toddler years:

And she gets older:

And finally into her teenage years:

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Time)

