A Farmer Painted 'Thanks Qantas Please Stay' On His Roof

The Fin has an article today about the New South Wales town of Moree.

Like it says, Qantas has been copping a lot of flak from certain areas at the moment, after it was forced to ask the government for help in its fight with Virgin Australia.

Residents in this town though, located 600km from Sydney, have been handing out food baskets to flight attendants and pilots.

And one farmer painted the sign “thank you Qantas. Please stay” on his shed roof.

Why? From the report:

To convince QantasLink to apply for a five-year NSW government licence for regional air services to Sydney Airport in a tender process set to open on Thursday and close on February 7, with a decision due later in the month. The licence is a monopoly that keeps competitors off routes in order to make them financially viable, although there is no other financial support.

Residents say other airlines that have provided the service in the past have been unreliable, and they want the national carrier to sign on for another stint.

Here’s the video they made to help their case:

