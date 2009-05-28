A Farewell To American Car Culture

Here’s a completely reactionary take on fuel economy standards by WSJ’s Daniel Henninger. It’s fun if you don’t take it seriously:



We are being offered a different world now. One designed, defined and driven by a new set of un-fun obsessions — carbon footprints, greenhouse gas and alternative energy. This large transition passes before us, barely seen, as the grey water of public policy. Hardly anyone notices how much is being changed.

To put a stop to the new sin of spending too much time out on Highway 9, we are getting the mark-up hearings this week in Washington for the Waxman-Markey climate bill. It’s 900 pages long, dripping with thousands of Mickey-Mouse rules to reorder how we live. A Senate Finance Committee document last week on the Obama health-care plan proposes “lifestyle related revenue raisers.” Lifestyles like drinking beer. This is the “taxing bad behaviour” movement. They get to define what’s bad.

Morning Links:

The battle to grab stimulus money for weatherizing homes heats up. [WSJ]

OPEC Ministers debate whether speculators or fundamental data is driving oil prices up. [FT]

Sen. Lamar Alexander wants to spend $700 billion on 100 new nuclear power plants in the next 20 years. [AP]

Arizona company sells off a lot in the desert, hoping a solar developer will pay top dollar. [Greentech Media]

It’s not the free carbon credits weaken cap and trade, it’s the low emissions reduction target. [Climate Progress]

China plans on implementing stricter fuel standards than the U.S. [NYT]

There’s been 217 solar companies launched in the past few years. [Greentech Media]

Obama announced plans to spend $350 million on geothermal, and $117 million for solar energy. [Bloomberg]

Sweet photo of Obama in front a solar array. [HuffPo]

An overview of the costs of cap and trade. [Economix]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.