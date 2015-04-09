A famous part of Microsoft's history is about to die forever

Photo: Getty Images

With less than 100 days left until Microsoft cuts support for its old Windows Server 2003, a famous part of the tech company’s history is about to die forever.

Microsoft Australia cloud and enterprise boss Mike Heald said while it has served its purpose, it has limitations in today’s digital world which is all about the cloud and mobile.

“Modernising your infrastructure to Windows Server 2012 or the Microsoft cloud is an opportunity for all organisations, from the largest of enterprises to the smallest of small businesses, to step into the modern world,” he said.

Ending support and moving its millions of users onto up-to-date versions of its technology is a challenge Microsoft is having to contend with.

The pace of transition from desktop to online is a critical factor for incumbent tech companies working to maintain –and boost – market share.

Journalist and blogger Paul Wallbank pointed out that Windows XP is the company’s largest transition problem – last year users of the 14 year old system outnumbered those running the latest version. Microsoft has similar issues with its 2003 server.

As we edge closer to the July 14 deadline, Microsoft urged users to upgrade to a cloud but as Wallbank points out the shift could jeopordise an entire industry of local IT guys who maintain small businesses’ servers.

