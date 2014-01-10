A Famous Film Director Has Been Fined More Than $1 Million For Breaching China's One Child Policy

Director Zhang Yimou attends his Master Class during the 15th Pusan International Film Festival (PIFF) on October 8, 2010 in Busan, South Korea. Getty/Chung Sung-Jun

Zhang Yimou, the man who designed China’s opening and closing Olympic ceremonies, has been fined more than $1 million for breaching the country’s one child policy.

Laws prevent couples having more than one child in China unless they are living in rural areas or belong to certain ethnic minorities.

Chinas’s communist government has indicated it wishes to reform the regulations, though new laws are yet to be passed.

An ABC News report says the director, who is well-known for films such as Red Sorgham and Raise the Red Lantern, admitted to having two sons and a daughter with his wife.

According to the report he was slapped with a $1.3 million “social maintenance fee,” which he has 30 days to pay.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.