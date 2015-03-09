A family history of prostate cancer may increase the risk of women getting breast cancer

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Having a family history of prostate cancer among close relatives may increase a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer.

A study, published in the journal CANCER, indicates doctors should get a complete family history of all cancers, even those in family members of the opposite sex, to help assess risk.

Evidence suggests the risk of developing breast and prostate cancer is increased among individuals with a family history of the same disease.

However, less is known about the relationship between breast and prostate cancer within families.

Jennifer L. Beebe-Dimmer, of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, studied 78,171 women.

“The increase in breast cancer risk associated with having a positive family history of prostate cancer is modest; however, women with a family history of both breast and prostate cancer among first-degree relatives have an almost two-fold increase in risk of breast cancer,” said Dr Beebe-Dimmer.

