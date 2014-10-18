A Family Has Been Arrested After Fighting With Police In Granville

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

Six members of the same family have been arrested, and four have been charged, after an alleged fight with police in Granville, in Sydney’s western suburbs, last night.

Police were called out to the home on Blaxcell Street yesterday afternoon to investigate an alleged domestic assault from the night before.

While attempting to arrest a 24-year-old man, his two brothers, mother and sister are believed to have become involved in an altercation with the police officers.

A taser had to be used to restrain the man, before police could arrest the group.

The 24-year-old, charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and domestic assault, the two brothers, and a 26-year-old woman will appear before Parramatta Bail Court today.

Two officers sustained injuries but were treated by ambulance officers at the scene.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.