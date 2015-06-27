People are tweeting their rage at Scalia -- but they're making one crucial mistake

People are furious with Justice Antonin Scalia’s remarks in the dissenting opinion he drafted on today’s landmark Supreme Court decision to legalise gay marriage, so they’re tweeting at him about it.

The only issue: the account in question, @SCOTUS_Scalia, is clearly a parody.

Scalia did not mince words in his dissent, calling the decision a “threat to American democracy,” and saying the Court’s reasoning resembles the “mystical aphorisms of the fortune cookie.”

This angered plenty of gay marriage proponents. Some of them took to Twitter to mock the Justice with gifs, while others tried to take it up with the man himself via @SCOTUS_Scalia.

They probably should have read the account’s About Me first, though, which says, “Standing athwart history yelling get off my lawn. (This is a parody account, in case you thought he could work Twitter.)”

Here are some of the angry tweets that people think they’re sending to Scalia:

@SCOTUS_Scalia poor baby. you’re head must be exploding. sip some lemonade, chill! On other hand, i’d love to see your head explode!

— David Alfonso (@fonz33770) June 26, 2015

@SCOTUS_Scalia Hey bambino, I “gave up” on you in 2000 when you installed a president that was not even elected.

— al gag (@amusem) June 26, 2015

These Twitter users probably didn’t take a look at the account they were tweeting to, otherwise they would have noticed a few tweets the Justice is unlikely to have authored.

SHORTER DISSENT: “Chicks before dicks.” – Leviticus

— Antonin Scalia (@SCOTUS_Scalia) June 26, 2015

I mean imagine if “Ted 2” was about that bear having sex with human DUDES. That’s just unnatural.

— Antonin Scalia (@SCOTUS_Scalia) June 26, 2015

Gonna spend the weekend contemplating the death of individual liberty in the face of collectivism and tyranny. Also might see Ted 2

— Antonin Scalia (@SCOTUS_Scalia) June 25, 2015

Alas, most Twitter users are blissfully unaware that they’re communicating with a fake account.

One Twitter user was thrilled when he thought he was retweeted by a real Supreme Court Justice.

OMG! RT’D BY A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE! https://t.co/iyRmPsVk0g

— Angry North Idaho (@AngryNIdaho) June 25, 2015

This isn’t the first time the mistake has been made.

Representative Steve Scalise, the Republican majority whip, once tweeted a picture to the parody account.

His tweet was mysteriously deleted a week later.

