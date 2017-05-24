A European banking dynasty just made four big US hires

Rothschild & Co, one of the oldest banks in Europe, just keeps on making hires in the US.

The firm announced the hiring of four managing directors to its US consumer and healthcare teams.

Reza Vahabzadeh, Siddharth Hariharan, Aashis Mehta, and Timothy Hotchandani all come from established investment firms including JPMorgan, Perella Weinberg Partners, Lazard, and Deutsche Bank.

“As we continue to expand the firm’s presence in North America, their backgrounds and experience will provide our clients with significant additional expertise in the Consumer and Healthcare sectors,” said Jimmy Neissa, Head of Rothschild & Co North America, in a statement.

These new hires continue a North America expansion strategy for Rothschild & Co, which earlier this month announced the opening of a San Francisco office to win business advising technology companies on deals.

That announcement corresponded with the hiring of Chris Gaertner as the global head of technology, along with Walid Khiari as a managing director on its technology team. Gaertner will lead the launch of the firm’s new San Francisco Bay Area office.

The new office in Silicon Valley follows the opening of a new Chicago office led by former Goldman Sachs managing director Eric Hirschfield. The firm hired Neissa from UBS to be head of Rothschild & Co. North America in August.

The firm has a rich history. Mayer Amschel Rothschild created a family partnership over 200 years ago, and in the early 19th century, five of his sons established banking businesses in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Naples, and Vienna.

It is now one of the preeminent M&A advisory firms, ranking fifth in M&A revenue in Europe in 2016 with $US384 million, according to Dealogic. That put it ahead of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

