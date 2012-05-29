HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Breathtaking Estate In East Hampton Can Be Yours For $26.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran

A beautiful 1930’s stone home in East Hampton is on sale for $26.5 million.Robert David Lion Gardiner, a descendant of the prominent Long Island family that has owned Gardiner’s Island for nearly 400 years, lived in the home for years. Now, Shahab Karmely, a New York-based real-estate investor, is selling the home because he and his family plan to spend more time in Europe, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Karmely invested nearly $10 million into the renovations of the house.

The home itself sits on 5.5 acres and has 10 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

