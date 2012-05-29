HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Breathtaking Estate In East Hampton Can Be Yours For $26.5 Million

A beautiful 1930’s stone home in East Hampton is on sale for $26.5 million.Robert David Lion Gardiner, a descendant of the prominent Long Island family that has owned Gardiner’s Island for nearly 400 years, lived in the home for years. Now, Shahab Karmely, a New York-based real-estate investor, is selling the home because he and his family plan to spend more time in Europe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Karmely invested nearly $10 million into the renovations of the house.

The home itself sits on 5.5 acres and has 10 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Welcome to 127 Main Street, East Hampton.

The house is known as The Gardiner Estate.

The home retains its original 1930 layout.

The chandelier is a focal point of the room.

We love the set up of the couches, perfect for having intimate conversations among friends.

The study has built-in storage.

The kitchen is huge, and has a lot of open floor space.

The dining room fits at least 10.

Let's go look upstairs.

There's some interesting decor in here..

The bathroom appears all marble.

The bedroom is very minimalistic.

There's a sitting area in the bedroom suite.

The current owners really love black and white.

Outside, there's a covered patio.

There are 32 security cameras around the property.

The stone home is really stunning.

There's a pool in case you're tired of the beach.

The pool changes colour at night.

The fountains are all new as well.

Take a look at what the house looks like at night.

Here's another Hamptons home.

