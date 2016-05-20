A Dutch entrepreneur invented a hybrid between a bike and a treadmill

Before designing the Lopifit bike, Bruin Bergmeester was inspired by the cross trainer in his garage. Keeping this in mind, he designed an electric bicycle powered by a a small treadmill between it’s wheels. On a full charge, the Lopifit can send you 34 miles.
You can purchase yours for around $2,100.
Written and produced by Carl Mueller
