A Dutch entrepreneur invented a hybrid between a bike and a treadmill

Before designing the Lopifit bike, Bruin Bergmeester was inspired by the cross trainer in his garage. Keeping this in mind, he designed an electric bicycle powered by a a small treadmill between it’s wheels. On a full charge, the Lopifit can send you 34 miles.

You can purchase yours for around $2,100.

