A Dutch design company invented an underground fridge that requires no electricity

The Groundfridge by Weltevree is a huge, spherical container that can hold the equivalent of 20 refrigerators full of food. Yet, it needs zero electricity. It can be installed in your backyard by burying it underneath three feet of dirt. This keeps it at a temperature around 50 degrees F year round. That’s cold enough for fruits, vegetables, and wine, but not ideal for meat and dairy. This summer, Weltevree is touring the US to present their product. They expect to be selling the Groundfridge in the US by the winter of 2017.

