A Remarkable Drones-Eye View Of The Huge Protest Camp In Kiev

Kyiv’s Maidan Square, the epicentre of the anti-government protests in Ukraine, has evolved into an ad-hoc community in the past few weeks. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in the square, with food and rock concerts to keep them occupied and French revolution-style barricades to keep them safe.

Perhaps there’s no better way to appreciate the scale of “Euromaidan” than from the air — and how better to do that than with a drone. This video, uploaded yesterday, combines two clips of the square from the past few days to show the remarkable protest in action:

The protest camps sprang up after President Viktor Yanukovych made an unexpected u-turn on plans that could have eventually seen the country join the European Union, turning towards Russia instead. Maidan has long been a focal point for protests in Ukraine, most notably it was the site of the Orange Revolution protests (which were also against Yanukovych).

