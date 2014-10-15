A Drone Has Caused A Massive Brawl At A Euro 2016 Qualifier Match

A Euro 2016 qualifier match between Albania and Serbia ended early after a drone carrying an Albanian flag caused a brawl between the players and led to a riot by the spectators.

An Albanian flag was flown over the field in support for the team whose fans had been banned from entering Belgrade’s Partizan Stadium to watch the match.

It has been reported that the brother of Albania’s Prime Minister was arrested, accused of controlling the drone, from his seat in an executive box in the stadium.

The incident occurred in the 41st minute of play when Serbia’s Aleksander Mitrovic tore the flag down from the drone.

English referee Martin Atkinson called for the match to be abandoned when spectators entered the pitch and joined the brawl between the players.

It was the first time an Albanian team had travelled to Belgrade since 1967, due to the political unrest between the two countries.

