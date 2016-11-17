A dismissed senior executive is taking legal action against Rio Tinto

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

One of two senior Rio Tinto executives dismissed after an investigation into the payment of consultancy fees on an African iron ore project is coming after his former employer with legal action.

Rio Tinto today terminated the contracts, and is withholding the bonuses, of energy and minerals chief executive Alan Davies and legal group executive Debra Valentine.

However, Davies now says: “I have been left with no option but to take the strongest possible legal action in response.”

Rio took action after its board reviewed the findings to date of an internal investigation into 2011 contracts totalling $US10.5 million with a consultant who provided advisory services on the Simandou iron project in Guinea, West Africa.

“The board concluded that the executives failed to maintain the standards expected of them under our global code of conduct,” the company said in a statement to the ASX.

However, the company says the decision “does not pre-judge the course of any external inquiries”.

Davies released a statement: “I have not been privy to Rio Tinto’s internal investigation report, nor have I had any evidence of the reasons for my termination of my employment given.”

He says there are no grounds for him to lost his job.

“This treatment of me and my past and recent colleagues is totally at variance with the values and behaviours of the company to which I have devoted my professional life,” he says.

“Rio Tinto has made no effort to abide by due process or to respect my rights as an employee and it has given me no opportunity to answer any allegation.”

Both Davies and Valentine have had their bonuses taken from them. Neither will be eligible for short-term incentives for 2016 and Rio Tinto is also cancelling all unvested incentive plan awards from previous years.

Davies joined the company in 1999 and is based in the UK. According to the company’s annual report, his base pay was £540,000 ($A897,000) and in 2015 was paid a short term incentive of £613,000 ($A1.02 million). He is also member of the board of directors of Rolls Royce Holdings.

Valentine has been head of legal since 2009. She was paid $US696,000 ($A930,000) and received a short term bonus of US$951,000 ($A1.27 million) in 2015.

Rio Tinto says it has informed regulatory authorities in the UK, Australia and the US and says it intends to fully cooperate with any investigation.

