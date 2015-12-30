The lavish side of Syria that Americans never see

PBS news series “Frontline” showed a side of Syria that Americans have never seen.

The documentary, “Inside Assad’s Syria,” opens with young Syrians drinking and dancing at a rooftop bar in Damascus, which seems unfathomable with the contrasting footage of constant bombing and tank fighting going on in the capital city. It also shows lavish resorts, wealthy Syrians enjoying the Mediterranean beach, and regime loyalists attending the national symphony.

You can watch the full episode on PBS.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

