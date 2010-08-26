A Devil's Advocate Case For Higher Stock Prices

Conveniently, this pertains to our earlier question of whether or not bears might be getting tired.



In The Macro Report today ,Waverly Advisors plays devil’s advocate for stocks in a piece titled “Home Sale Shock: The pool of attractive assets available to US investors continues to shrink” In it Waverly details yesterday’s existing and today’s new home sales statistics and notes:

“Although equities traded off on these releases, from a big picture perspective the long term impact of this data on stock market narratives might actually be mixed. While on one hand the economic implications of declining home sales are extraordinarily ugly and will weigh heavily on sentiment, it’s worth considering that sustained pressure on liquidity and valuation in this primary asset class could increase the flow of capital into other markets. This shift may be magnified by the current zero interest rate environment which punishes savings, as we have noted before.

Equities are the obvious example. We continue to suspect that US large cap equities may see more buyers return in the coming months despite an overwhelmingly negative backdrop as they seek a potential for appreciation that is simply unavailable elsewhere in the domestic capital markets.

Advisors and brokers are, predictably, adding fuel to this fire. A bank strategist who we speak with frequently told us that his mother, a senior citizen, called him recently after she was encouraged by the help desk art her mutual fund manager to move money from a money-market product (incidentally not paying fee revenue to the manager due to the low yield) into a dividend focused equity fund with “greater earnings potential”. With bond yields nearly non-existent and commodities (with the partial exception of gold) largely off the radar for the average investor there appears to be no other game in town but the stock market for money on the sidelines .

Note that this should not be construed as a bullish stance on equities, but rather an observation about the potential for sustained irrational market behaviour. At present the sole US equity exposure we have is our short Russell 2000/long S&P 500 relative value spread. Our long and intermediate term outlook for equities remains bearish and, barring any change in our macro view, any long directional exposure we take will being purely tactical in nature.”

