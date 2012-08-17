A Detailed Look At Apple's Super Successful Retail Stores

Kevin Smith

Apple is reportedly cutting back on its retail staff because it’s interested in making its stores more profitable.

We think this is a misguided decision. Apple’s stores are fantastically profitable, and the abundance of employees makes shopping at the store a pleasant experience.

To illustrate how profitable, and how successful Apple’s stores are we’re republishing this infographic from OnlineMBA.com.

apple retail infographic

Photo: OnlineMBA

