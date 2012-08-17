A Detailed Look At Apple's Super Successful Retail Stores

Apple is reportedly cutting back on its retail staff because it’s interested in making its stores more profitable.
We think this is a misguided decision. Apple’s stores are fantastically profitable, and the abundance of employees makes shopping at the store a pleasant experience.
To illustrate how profitable, and how successful Apple’s stores are we’re republishing this infographic from OnlineMBA.com.
Photo: OnlineMBA
