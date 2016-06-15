A designer created a new type of chair for kids -- and it's the perfect hiding spot

While kids don’t work 9-5 jobs, they also have a need to get away from it all.
Luckily this new chair will let kids do just that.
The Hideaway Chair, designed by Think & Shift, was designed for the New Shoots Children’s Center, which has multiple locations all over New Zealand. The chair recently won a prestigious A’Design Award for its smart design.
The spherical chairs are big enough to fit two children.
A small child can sit, stand, and lay down comfortably in any position in it.
The pod-like design of the chair provides a sense of calm and quiet.
It can also be very helpful for children with autism. Think & Shift points it out with this testimonial: “My son William attends New Shoots Papamoa (a New Zealand Childcare centre). William is 4 and has severe autism and Global Development Delay. William often needs time out and absolutely loves the hideaway chair. Every evening when I pick him up he is chilling in the chair.”
You can buy your own Hideaway Chair through Starex for $1,207.44.
NOW WATCH: A Brazilian bakery makes cakes that look like flower gardens
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.