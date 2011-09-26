A Depressing Look At The Australian Bear Market

Note from dshort: After posting my weekend update of the eight world markets I track, I took a quick look at Australia’s All Ordinaries Index to see how it has been faring since my last All Ords post on September 7th. The index fell 5.94% last week and crossed below the 20% decline benchmark for a cyclical bear market on Thursday. The All Ords is currently 21.4% below its interim high, set on April 11th.



What would the S&P 500 look like without the Tech Bubble? Perhaps something resembling Australia’s All Ordinaries Index. I’ve included the S&P 500 in the background to support the idea.