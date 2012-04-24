A Denver Broncos Cheerleader Thinks Her Job Is Harder Than Being A Football Player

Denver Broncos cheerleader auditions were last week, and of the more than 60 women who tried out, 26 found out they made the team yesterday, according to the Denver Post.



The Denver Post also put up this video of the auditions, and a couple of interviews with girls trying out for the squad.

Christina, a second-year Broncos girl, had some interesting things to say about making the squad, including the fact that she thinks it’s harder to be a cheerleader than a football player. Now, don’t get me wrong, dancing is hard, and auditions are gruelling, but it’s hard to compare being a Broncos cheerleader, to a Broncos football player…



