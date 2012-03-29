A Democratic Congressman Was Just Tossed Out Of The House For Wearing A Hoodie

Representative Bobby Rush went onto the floor of the House of Representatives this morning, and while he was speaking, he took off his jacket, and pulled the hood of his hoodie over his head.



He began quoting the Bible as the acting Speaker banged the gavel and instructed him to be taken off the floor.

That is against the rules of decorum in the House. You’re not allowed to wear a hat. He was escorted out still offering words of solidarity and blessing to Trayvon Martin and his family.



via Joel Gehrke at The Washington Examiner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.