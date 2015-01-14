A Delta Airlines Jet Made An Emergency Landing In Los Angeles

Delta Airlines flight 2116 made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a mid-air mechanical scare forced the flight to turn around in flight.

The Boeing 757-200 — registration N757AT — was headed to Minneapolis when pilots reported a “mechanical emergency” reports KTLA.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the flight took off from LAX Tuesday morning at around 8:30 AM local time with 146 passengers and 6 crew on board. The 30-year old Boeing jet soon reported a mechanical problem and was forced to turn back. The aircraft spent about and an hour circling over the Pacific Ocean southwest of LA before making a touching down successfully.

Delta released the following statement:

The crew of Delta flight 2116 from Los Angeles to Minneapolis/St. Paul followed procedures to return to Los Angeles International after a potential systems issue was observed. The aircraft landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power. Delta is currently working to accommodate customers while technicians examine the aircraft. Safety is always Delta’s top priority and apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

