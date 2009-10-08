Dell Throws Hat Into Smartphone Ring

Dell plans to launch a smartphone running Google Android next year with AT&T, the WSJ reports.

CrunchGear first reported yesterday that a Dell phone — which has already launched in China — would soon reach the U.S.

Key variables in Dell’s success here: Whether they’re able to diffentiate themselves from other Android phones (and other smartphones), pricing, and whether AT&T will put much marketing muscle behind the gadget while they are still selling Apple’s iPhone.

Still, impressive that even a PC maker with very close ties to Microsoft would make a big bet on Google’s software instead of Microsoft’s Windows Mobile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.