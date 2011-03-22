A Deep Dive Into The Existing Home Sales Miss

The NAR reports: February Existing-Home Sales Decline



Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, dropped 9.6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.88 million in February from an upwardly revised 5.40 million in January, and are 2.8 per cent below the 5.02 million pace in February 2010.

…

Total housing inventory at the end of February rose 3.5 per cent to 3.49 million existing homes available for sale, which represents an 8.6-month supply at the current sales pace, up from a 7.5-month supply in January

