The Biggest Opportunity In Mobile Payments Isn't The Mobile Wallet

The mobile in-store payments space is already crowded with a lot of different companies trying to get people to pay for goods in person via mobile.

But most consumers still aren’t biting.

People just don’t seem to see a compelling reason to use their mobile phone to make a payment over using a credit or debit card.

But at BI Intelligence, we think that mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) payments could act as a Trojan horse and finally get consumers to replace their wallet with their smartphone.

That’s because mobile P2P payment apps like Venmo and Square Cash offer consumers a compelling reason to use them. In particular, they provide a way for people to pay each other instantly, even if they don’t have cash or a check on them. That removes the need to go to an ATM or take a trip to the bank to deposit a check.

BI Intelligence believes that once people adopt the behaviour of paying their friends and family with their smartphone, the barrier to in-store mobile payments will be a lot less significant.

In a new report, we look at examples of where mobile P2P payments have already enjoyed enormous success, and which of the handful of P2P apps have the potential to catch on with consumers. We also look at why the limited revenue available to P2P apps is another good reason these companies may eventually offer mobile in-store payments.

