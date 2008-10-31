A Decade Of Stock Market Outages

We’re not sure what the occasion is for this list, but Royal Pingdom has assembled a history of stock market outages this decade. They didn’t include forced stoppages, like when Russia recently suspended capitalism for a few days, just ones that were the result of technical errors.



April 5, 2000: London Stock Exchange

The opening of the London exchange was delayed by almost eight hours due to a failure in the computer system that feeds real-time stock prices to banks and brokerages.

July 18, 2000: Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Trading was stopped for over two hours when the exchange’s electronic trading system suffered a computer outage.

June 29, 2001: Nasdaq

An attempt by a WorldCom employee to run some diagnostics caused Nasdaq’s order-processing network (run by WorldCom) to crash. Nasdaq ended up having to halt trading completely for over an hour.

September 11–17, 2001: New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and more

After the 9/11 terrorist attack, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and several other financial markets didn’t open again until September 17 (a Monday). There were of course other reasons than purely technical to keep the exchanges closed for that long, though there were severe telecom outages around Wall Street.

The full list is here. Let us know if you have a favourite all-time outage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.