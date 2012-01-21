A Dealer Was Just Arrested In What Could Be Australia's Biggest Art Scandal Ever

Golden Summer, Eaglemont, by Arthur Streeton, 1889

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week, Ronald Coles, an Australian art seller, was arrested and charged with 87 art fraud offenses. Commentators say it could come to be Australia’s largest art scandal ever, ArtInfo reports.He’s accused of selling around $8 million worth of forged artwork and artwork that already belonged to other people to clients of his gallery, the Telegraph reported.



In one deceptive move, paintings by the landscape painter Ken Knight–whose paintings have sold in the low thousands–were allegedly forged with the signature of Arthur Streeton, the late, renowned Australian landscape painter, ArtInfo said.

Coles closed his gallery, which at one point turned over $20 million annually, and was declared bankrupt two years ago, ArtInfo reported.

