A Deal 'Outline' Is In Place To End The Chicago Teachers Strike

Photo: AP Images

Multiple reports confirm that a deal is within reach that would end the week-long Chicago Teachers Union strike.Citing a CTU lawyer, the Chicago Tribune reported a deal could be voted on as soon as Sunday.



New York Times Midwest bureau chief Monica Davey Tweeted “school might start Monday.”

Informal negotiations were scheduled for 2 pm Central time, the Tribune said.

