A Deadly Heat Wave Baked The Western US [PHOTOS]

An unrelenting heat wave gripped most of the Western United States this weekend, sending dozens to hospitals and shattering temperature records for this time of year in places like Death Valley and Las Vegas.



On Saturday, where temperatures in Sin City reached 115 degrees, tying a record set for the same date set in June 1994, an elderly man was found dead in a home without air conditioning.

The extreme heat also fuelled a forest fire in Central Arizona that killed 19 firefighters.

Meanwhile, people did their best to stay cool in dangerously high temperatures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.