A DC Startup Invented A Frozen Yogurt Vending Machine

One of the most common gripes about going to your local fro-yo spot is manoeuvring those arduous, temperamental levers.

Now, a D.C. start-up has created a hands-free solution to your fickle fro-yo problems.

College friends and co-creators Jeremy O’Sullivan and Melissa Nelson developed a machine that dispenses 7-ounces of frozen yogurt into your cup with the swipe of a credit card.

For $US3 dollars, the Frobot churns out one flavour of fro-yo in a uniform fashion.

For now it’s BYO toppings, but the creators tell Washington Business Journal that they are working on the technology that will allow for multiple toppings and flavours.

The machine currently costs around $US30,000. But O’Sullivan says that the company plans on partnering with “commercial and local frozen yogurt vendors,” like college campuses and grocery stores, and expects to have 100 units across the country by 2015.

Fr now, you can only experience the Frobot at Dupont Circle’s UberOffices in D.C.

Here is the Frobot in action:

