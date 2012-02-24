A Day In The Life: Fran Drescher's Multiple Roles As TV Star, Gay Marriage Minister And Cancer Fighter

Photo: Fran Drescher
Since filling people’s homes with her famous laugh on “The Nanny” throughout the 1990s, Fran Drescher has gone on to star in “Beautician and the Beast,” beat uterine cancer, become a public diplomacy envoy for women’s health issues for the U.S. State Department, create the nonprofit Cancer Shmancer organisation and write a children’s book.And if all that isn’t enough to keep her busy, these days Drescher is focused on the TV Land show, “Happily Divorced” that she created and stars in.
The show is about a middle aged couple trying to move on with their lives after the husband confesses he’s gay—and it’s based on Drescher’s real life experiences with her former husband and show co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson.
From shooting “Happily Divorced” with guest star Morgan Fairchild to ending the day at her ocean-front home, we follow Drescher on one of her whirlwind days.
I like to start the morning with organic fruit with lime squeezed over it and some work! Looking over today's script and my new cover for Healthy Living Magazine.
Behind the scenes of my press shoot announcing that on March 6th I will marry three gay couples in New York City. That's right, I got ordained!
Taking a break from shooting with my best friend Judi and Sue, who is the VP of my cancer organisation, Cancer Schmancer.
