A Day In The Life Of Video Star Sarah Austin As She Rubs Shoulders With Pop Singers

Photo: Image courtesy Sarah Austin
Making it as a video blogger isn’t easy, but Sarah Austin seems to have the whole thing figured out.Austin hosts the video blog Pop17, blogs for Forbes.com, and works as a TV correspondent.
We decided to follow along with Austin as she plies her trade in San Francisco.
She had plenty of obligations to take care of: interviewing the founder of BandPage, hosting for Forbes and meeting up with a controversial new pop star.
I usually skip breakfast and start my day on an empty stomach. It's awful, but I choose the extra hour of sleep over the bowl of cereal. My schedule generally starts late and finishes late. I brush my teeth with Sonic Care and Tom's whitening toothpaste after my shower and blow dry.
My boyfriend, Bear Kittay, gives me a ride in the morning and surprises me with a colourful bouquet of flowers.
We're approaching our one-year mark soon, and he's been on his best behaviour leading up to Valentines Day. We started dating at Summit Series, where we met in international waters on a charted Celebrity Cruises ship. Though I live only a half block from the MUNI (San Francisco's version of the subway), Bear drives me to a meeting with BandPage on his way to work. He's the co-founder of Electioneer, a political technology company backed by Founders Fund. I prefer a ride with flowers over the MUNI any day!
Lucky for us, we were right next to one of the few gas stations in the Mission. It's drama to run out of gas anywhere, but in San Francisco it's a nightmare. Our good fortune of getting to the pump saved my day because I always like to get a feel for a company culture before interviewing the CEO.
I made it to SoMa, the Silicon Valley hub within San Francisco, and stopped by BandPage's office to meet with J Sider, founder and CEO. We were both on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and Forbes asked me to interview others on the list for my new blog on Forbes.com about young media entrepreneurs.
I'm on their rooftop being served a delicious organic meal from the in-house chef, Callie Waldman. BandPage likes to keep its employees happy with local, fresh, nutritious food. Its four-story office space, including the rooftop, is much too small for this growing company. With 19 million dollars raised by developer RootMusic after its series B round, BandPage is looking for a new office space four times the size of this one.
I devoured this two-course meal, which consisted of broccoli, carrots, mushroom risotto, and beans, followed by a citrus salad with oranges, grapefruit, and pumpkin seeds. Delicious!
I left BandPage and headed to Forbes to film in their studio. They have the entire 8th floor of a massive building on Montgomery Street. The Forbes Video Network takes up one side of the office and that's where I can usually be found when I'm there.
The bright lights wash out my skin tone, so I try to go a shade darker with my foundation and powder. They have makeup there, but I always bring in my own supply. Adding a dash of red lipstick for colour, I put on the final touches to be ready for my interview.
In the Forbes Video Network studio with Kym McNicholas and Jesse Draper. Kym is helping to direct me.
She is great at guiding my interviews to be as 'Forbes-esque' as possible. She's also the one responsible for training and directing my development as an anchor over the last three years. Jesse Draper is my interviewee and friend. She's the creator of The Valley Girl Show and a new media entertainment entrepreneur. Besides being a beautiful actress, she's got a sharp business mind. Expect the interview very soon on http://blogs.forbes.com/sarahaustin/ and http://pop17.com.
I'm such a sucker for women's rights that I couldn't help donating to Planned Parenthood, even if a high percentage of the donation goes to the actual canvassing organisation instead of the charity. Supporting organisations like Planned Parenthood helps women have access to contraception regardless if they can't afford health care. With a sliding scale, they are helping women stay healthy with their available staff of doctors and preventing unwanted pregnancy by providing contraception. And I stopped to get a warm cup of coffee.
She is beautiful, poised, and has a fantastic voice. Her performance was genuine, down to earth, vulnerable and real. Her voice was phenomenal. Since the video of her song, 'Video Games,' went viral last year, the singer-songwriter has jumped into the media spotlight. After her recent performance on SNL, Twitter went wild with criticism. There is no way that she deserved such mean remarks about her voice. The poor girl was nervous and everyone knows that every artist sounds bad on SNL. I dare you to name one good performance on SNL. Come on, Tweeple! Leave Lana Del Rey alone!
They are both HUGE Lana Del Rey fans. They were singing along to every song and trying to guess what track she would sing next. I have Woz to thank for being so kind as to write my college letter of recommendation years ago. He's always helping idealistic youth achieve their dreams. It was a remarkable experience to watch Lana rock out with her favourite geek fans.
I was so nervous and excited waiting for her to come meet us. She is going to be legendary some day. Interscope signed Lana Del Rey last year and they just released her new album, 'Born To Die.' You can expect to see her performance at SXSW next month.
There is one word the sums her up: sweet. She's an indie-music sensation right now because of her sincere personality and incredible vocals. I can now proudly say I was there in the very beginning as she emerges to become one of the greatest musicians of our generation. I've already been vlogging about her on Pop17 and love this young woman like I know her well.
Hermione and I work together on various projects including Startup World, a global competition to find the next Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg. Hermione is the resident video blogger for The Next Web.
Hermione and I are in serious crunch mode for SXSW. I'm co-hosting with Hermione and Robert Scoble including pre-, live, and post-coverage of interactive and music. We are renting a UHaul and turning it into a TV studio and tracking the progress of StartupBus. Live video will be provided by LiveU technology every day from March 6-14.
