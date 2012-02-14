A Day In The Life Of Video Star Sarah Austin As She Rubs Shoulders With Pop Singers

Photo: Image courtesy Sarah Austin

Making it as a video blogger isn’t easy, but Sarah Austin seems to have the whole thing figured out.Austin hosts the video blog Pop17, blogs for Forbes.com, and works as a TV correspondent.



We decided to follow along with Austin as she plies her trade in San Francisco.

She had plenty of obligations to take care of: interviewing the founder of BandPage, hosting for Forbes and meeting up with a controversial new pop star.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.