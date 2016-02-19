A day in the life of 'Man Repeller' Leandra Medine, 28-year-old fashion blogger turned superstar entrepreneur

Sarah Jacobs Leandra Medine, founder of Man Repeller, in her site’s headquarters in New York City.

Not many women would choose to call themselves the “Man Repeller.”

But that’s exactly what Leandra Medine did back in 2010 when she launched her freethinking fashion blog of that name. It started as an unpolished look at her zany New York style with some rambling thoughts on brands and trends (she’s a proponent of everything from harem pants to shoulder pads).

Now, it’s morphed into a bona fide lifestyle writing destination. The core thesis: women should dress for themselves first and foremost. The content: everything from fashion show recaps to “New York Closets” features to bitingly honest dating advice and personal essays. Think Vogue meets Jezebel, but written by really funny, quirky women.

Despite its name, Man Repeller has reeled in a devoted audience: 2.6 million pageviews a month, according to Business of Fashion, 2.2 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and an average 53% fan growth year to year. Meanwhile, a series of high-profile brand collaborations have boosted the site’s bottom line; they have worked with the likes of Sunglass Hut, Fossil, NARS, and Estée Lauder.

Medine, who’s now 28, employs a stable of writers, artists, and social media gurus who whip up and spread their of-the-moment content. She’s expanded into offline work, too, publishing a book of personal essays in 2013 and launching two podcasts, called “Oh Boy” and “Monocycle”, in 2015.

“I started Man Repeller because I wanted to write,” she told Business Insider. “I didn’t start Man Repeller because I wanted to be a founder.”

But make no mistake: the business role is one she’s tackled head-on. The unfiltered entrepreneur shared with Business Insider how she spends her very busy, very fashionable day.

