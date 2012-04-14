A Day In The Life: 'Soup' Host And 'Community' Actor Joel McHale

Aly Weisman
Joel McHale

The only person who may have more jobs in Hollywood than Ryan Seacrest is his (jokingly, we think) E! nemesis, Joel McHale.

McHale starts his day at E! Entertainment studios, where he films his hit weekly show “The Soup,” then heads to NBC’s “Community” set, and finally ends his day at home as husband and father of two.

But before McHale was such a multitasker, he was just a struggling actor.

“My wife and I made a five year plan that if things weren’t really going anywhere then I’ll go back to Seattle and do weather and traffic,” McHale revealed in filmmaker Morgan Spurlock‘s latest “Day in The Life” episode on Hulu.

And luckily for McHale, he booked “The Soup” in 2004, four years into the plan.

“My goal was to use ‘The Soup’ to get myself out there and get the auditions I wanted,” says McHale.

And apparently it worked.

Joel, in his Porsche, pulls into the E! Entertainment parking lot in the early morning hours.

Welcome to the E! studios, where Joel shoots his weekly show...

Today, the show is assembled by a team of writers who revise the script all week long before Thursday's taping.

Joel films in front of a live audience, with a little help from his stylist.

First stop, hair and makeup with co-star Chevy Chase.

Watch the entire 23-minute-long Hulu episode below.

